Nov 9 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc:

* Standard Chartered announces has agreed to a further extension of its U.S. Deferred prosecution agreements until 28 July 2018‍​

* Standard Chartered-continues to co-operate with ongoing U.S. Sanctions-Related investigation, extra time is needed to complete investigation

* Standard Chartered-is committed to ongoing cooperation with authorities and comprehensive programme of improvements to its financial crime controls