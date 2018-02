Feb 20 (Reuters) - Standard Motor Products Inc:

* STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.36 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES $240 MILLION VERSUS $229.8 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS