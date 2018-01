BRIEF-Standex International Reports Q2 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.22​

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Standex International Corp:

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.12 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SAYS Q2 2018 NET SALES INCREASED 20.6% YEAR OVER YEAR TO $209.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* QTRLY ‍GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.22​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02, REVENUE VIEW $197.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* STANDEX INTERNATIONAL-LOOKING AHEAD, CO EXPECT “STRONG SALES MOMENTUM” TO CONTINUE IN ENGRAVING, ELECTRONICS, ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES AND HYDRAULICS​

* STANDEX INTERNATIONAL - Q2 RESULTS INCLUDED PROVISIONAL ESTIMATE FOR TWO NON-RECURRING CHARGES OF $13.8 MILLION AND $1.2 MILLION AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM Source text: (bit.ly/2njgWEk) Further company coverage: