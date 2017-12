Dec 21 (Reuters) - Stanley Black & Decker Inc:

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SAYS ON DECEMBER 20, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* STANLEY BLACK & DECKER- AGREEMENT CONSISTS $1.25 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT LOAN, SUB-LIMIT EQUAL TO EURO EQUIVALENT OF $400 MILLION FOR SWING LINE ADVANCES Source text: (bit.ly/2BI66xn) Further company coverage: