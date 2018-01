Jan 23 (Reuters) - Stanley Furniture Company Inc:

* STANLEY FURNITURE COMPANY - ON JAN 22, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS LLC(“BUYER”), ENTERED FIRST AMENDMENT TO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOV 20, 2017

* STANLEY FURNITURE - AMENDMENT AMENDS CONSIDERATION FOR ASSET SALE TO GIVE BUYER TO PAY TO CO A CASH CONSIDERATION OF AT LEAST $7 MILLION