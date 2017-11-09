BRIEF-Stantec announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc

* Stantec announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Stantec Inc - ‍received approval from Toronto stock exchange respecting renewal of its normal course issuer bid​

* Stantec - may purchase up to 2.3 million common shares, representing about 2% of 113.9 million issued and outstanding common shares as of October 31, 2017​

* Stantec Inc - ‍renewal of NCIB follows on conclusion of Stantec's previous NCIB that expires November 13, 2017​