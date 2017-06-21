BRIEF-Stantec names Gord Johnston as new president and CEO

June 21 (Reuters) - Stantec Inc:

* Stantec announces the appointment of new president and CEO, Gord Johnston

* Stantec Inc says president and chief executive officer, Bob Gomes will retire at year's end, effective December 31, 2017

* Stantec Inc says to ensure a smooth transition, Gomes will work with new CEO until retiring on December 31

* Stantec Inc says Bob Gomes will remain as a director on Stantec's board