July 31 (Reuters) - Star Gas Partners LP

* Star Gas Partners, L.P. Reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 3.5 percent to $225.8 million

* Star Gas Partners LP -home heating oil and propane volume for fiscal 2017 q3 declined by 4.2 million gallons versus prior-year period to 40.5 million gallons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: