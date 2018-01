BRIEF-Starboard Delivers Letter To Mellanox CEO And Board Of Directors

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Mellanox Technologies Ltd:

* STARBOARD DELIVERS LETTER TO MELLANOX CEO AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS HAS OWNERSHIP INTEREST OF APPROXIMATELY 10.7% OF MELLANOX‘S OUTSTANDING SHARES​

* STARBOARD VALUE SAYS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED 2018 TARGETS OF MELLANOX ARE “INSUFFICIENT AND TOO HEAVILY RELIANT ON REVENUE GROWTH”

* STARBOARD VALUE SAYS APPRECIATIVE OF CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH MELLANOX TO DATE BUT "EXPECTS SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE IS NEEDED TO DRIVE IMPROVED RESULTS"