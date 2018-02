Feb 12 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* STARBOARD DELIVERS LETTER TO NEWELL CEO AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* STARBOARD VALUE LP - TOGETHER WITH OTHER PARTICIPANTS IN SOLICITATION BENEFICIALLY OWNS ABOUT 4% OF NEWELL BRANDS’ OUTSTANDING SHARES

* STARBOARD - ALSO CONFIRMED IT NOMINATED FULL SLATE OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THREE FORMER OPERATORS OF JARDEN, FOR ELECTION TO NEWELL BOARD