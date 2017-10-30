FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Starbucks corp enters into a $2.0 bln credit agreement and a $1.0 bln 364-day credit agreement​
2017年10月30日

BRIEF-Starbucks corp enters into a $2.0 bln credit agreement and a $1.0 bln 364-day credit agreement​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp

* ‍On October 25, co entered into a $2.0 billion credit agreement and a $1.0 billion 364-day credit agreement​

* May request increase from lenders in commitments by amount not exceeding $500 million

* Starbucks says 5-year credit agreement provides for $2 billion unsecured, revolving credit facility, is scheduled to mature on oct 25, 2022 - SEC filing​

* Starbucks says ‍364-day credit agreement provides for a $1 billion unsecured, revolving credit facility and is scheduled to mature on October 24, 2018​

* ‍On Oct 27, co increased size of commercial paper program to permit issuance of commercial paper notes in amount not to exceed $3.0 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2hpfptr) Further company coverage:

