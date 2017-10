Sept 28 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp

* Starbucks extends licensing agreement with long-term partner, Maxim’S Caterers Limited, to accelerate growth in singapore

* Starbucks Corp - ‍agreement with Maxim's Caterers Limited to fully license Starbucks operations in Singapore​