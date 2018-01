BRIEF-Starbucks Reports Q1 EPS $1.57

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* STARBUCKS REPORTS RECORD Q1 FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.57

* Q1 REVENUE $6.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $6.21 BILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%​

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS OF $0.65 INCLUDES $0.07 BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX LAW CHANGE

* FOR FISCAL 2018 CONTINUE TO EXPECT 3-5% COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH GLOBALLY, EXPECT TO BE NEAR LOW END OF RANGE FOR YEAR

* ‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS CONSISTENT WITH LONG TERM GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018​

* ‍NOW EXPECT GAAP EPS IN RANGE OF $3.32 TO $3.36 AND NON-GAAP EPS IN RANGE OF $2.48 TO $2.53 FOR FISCAL 2018​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.39, REVENUE VIEW $24.57 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S