FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starbucks reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上8点41分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-Starbucks reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55

2 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp

* Starbucks reports q4 and full year fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55

* Q4 revenue $5.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.8 billion

* Starbucks Corp - ‍q4 global and U.S. Comps up 2%, up 3% adjusted for hurricane impact; China up 8%; global traffic up 1%​

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Starbucks Corp - ‍board approves 20% increase in quarterly dividend, to $0.30 per share​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Starbucks Corp - ‍​announced a new commitment of returning $15 billion to shareholders over the next 3 years through dividends and share repurchases

* Starbucks Corp - sees annual consolidated net revenue growth in the high single digits over the long term‍​

* Starbucks Corp - sees annual earnings per share growth of 12% or greater over the long term‍​

* Starbucks Corp - sees annual global comparable store sales growth of 3 percent to 5 percent over the long term

* Starbucks Corp - sees annual roic of 25% or greater over the long term‍​

* Starbucks Corp - ‍impact from Irma, harvey affected consolidated, U.S. Comp growth by 1% as over 1,000 stores were temporarily closed for storm related reasons​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $5.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Starbucks Corp - qtrly comparable store sales up 1 percent for emea ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below