Jan 3 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* STARBUCKS - ON DECEMBER 31, 2017, UPEC AND PCSC ACQUIRED STARBUCKS 50% INTEREST IN PRESIDENT STARBUCKS COFFEE TAIWAN LIMITED‍​

* STARBUCKS - UPEC AND PCSC ASSUMED 100% OWNERSHIP OF STARBUCKS OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN FOR APPROXIMATELY $175 MILLION