9 天内
BRIEF-Starbucks to acquire remaining shares of east China JV
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日 / 上午11点21分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Starbucks to acquire remaining shares of east China JV

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp:

* Starbucks to acquire remaining shares of east China joint venture and operate all starbucks stores in Mainland China; acquisition advances company’s long-term China growth agenda

* Starbucks Corp - ‍reaffirms its commitment to operating 5,000 stores in Mainland China by 2021​

* Starbucks Corp - deal for ‍approximately $1.3 billion in cash consideration​

* Says ‍to acquire remaining 50% of its East China JV and divest its 50% interest in its Taiwan JV​

* Starbucks Corp - both transactions undertaken with long-term JV Partners President Chain Store Corporation and Uni-President Enterprises Corporation

* Starbucks Corp - ‍Starbucks will assume 100% ownership of approximately 1,300 starbucks stores in Shanghai and Jiangsu And Zhejiang Provinces​

* Starbucks - UPEC, PCSC to acquire co's 50% interest in president Starbucks Coffee Taiwan & assume 100% ownership of co's operations in Taiwan for about $175 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

