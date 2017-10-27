FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family No. 1 Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 下午12点45分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Starlight U.S. Multi-Family No. 1 Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Starlight Us Multi-family No. 1 Value Add Fund:

* Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (no. 1) Value-Add Fund to acquire apartment complex in Atlanta, Georgia resulting in full deployment of initial public offering proceeds

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50 pct interest in Landmark at Coventry Pointe​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No. 1 Value Add Fund - ‍upon acquisition of Coventry Pointe, fund will have fully deployed proceeds of initial public offering​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍ agreed to purchase a 50 pct interest in coventry pointe unencumbered for purchase price of US$17.65 million​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍in connection with acquisition of Coventry Pointe, fund has secured new financing​

* Starlight US Multi-Family No 1 Value Add Fund - ‍new financing was secured for a three year term with two, one year extensions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below