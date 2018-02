BRIEF-Stars Group Acquires Majority Interest In CrownBet For $117.7 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* STARS GROUP ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN CROWNBET

* STARS GROUP INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $117.7 MILLION

* STARS GROUP INC - ‍UNDER TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS, STARS GROUP IS ALSO ENTITLED TO APPOINT A MAJORITY OF DIRECTORS ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CROWNBET​

* STARS GROUP INC - CO ACQUIRED 62% INTEREST IN CROWNBET FROM CROWN RESORTS LIMITED IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION USING CASH ON STARS GROUP‘S BALANCE SHEET

* STARS GROUP INC - NORTHERN TERRITORY RACING COMMISSION HAS APPROVED TRANSACTION SUBJECT TO STARS GROUP SATISFYING CERTAIN STANDARD CONDITIONS