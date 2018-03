Feb 28 (Reuters) - Starwood Property Trust Inc:

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS $0.55 PER DILUTED SHARE

* STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST - IN 2018 EXPECTS TO GENERATE CORE EARNINGS IN EXCESS OF DIVIDEND, EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN $1.92 PER SHARE DISTRIBUTION FOR FY​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $242.8 MLN‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.53, REVENUE VIEW $236.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)