Sept 27 (Reuters) - Starwood Waypoint Homes:

* Starwood Waypoint Homes announces pricing of $771.2 million single-family rental securitization

* Starwood Waypoint Homes-sold $732.7 million of certificates to investors at weighted average blended interest rate of 1-month libor plus 156 basis points

* Loan will have a two-year term with two one-year extensions and one final 15 month extension at option of borrower