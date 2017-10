Oct 2 (Reuters) - Starwood Waypoint Homes:

* Starwood Waypoint Homes provides update related to florida properties

* Starwood Waypoint Homes - ‍company estimates approximately $10 million total cost of repair for homes damaged by hurricane irma​

* Starwood Waypoint Homes - about 25 homes incurred significant damage from hurricane, while additional about 4,400 properties incurred minor damage​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: