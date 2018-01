Jan 5 (Reuters) - Starz -

* STARZ - ISSUED A CEASE AND DESIST LETTER TO ALTICE OVER FALSE STATEMENTS THAT ALTICE MADE TO CUSTOMERS OVER ITS DECISION DROP THE STARZ CHANNELS

* STARZ - DEMANDS THAT ALTICE STOP THEIR CONTINUING FALSE AND MISLEADING STATEMENTS TO OUR CONSUMERS‍​

* STARZ - ALTICE IS ADVISING ITS CUSTOMERS THAT STARZ DID NOT ENGAGE IN EXTENSION DISCUSSIONS, AND PULLED ITS SIGNAL FROM ALTICE WHICH IS PATENTLY FALSE