Feb 20 (Reuters) - State Auto Financial Corp:

* STATE AUTO FINANCIAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* STATE AUTO FINANCIAL-Q4,YEAR ENDED 2017 NET LOSS AND NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS INCLUDED A CHARGE OF $36.4 MILLION, OR $0.86 PER DILUTED SHARE, DUE TO TCJA

* STATE AUTO FINANCIAL-STFC‘S BOOK VALUE WAS $20.76 PER SHARE AS OF DEC. 31, 2017, DECREASE OF $0.52 PER SHARE FROM STFC‘S BOOK VALUE ON SEPT. 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: