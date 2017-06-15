FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-State Bank Financial, Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce merger agreement
2017年6月15日 / 中午12点11分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-State Bank Financial, Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce merger agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - State Bank Financial Corp:

* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement

* State Bank Financial Corp - ‍transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to 2018 and 2019 earnings per share​

* Says agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies and Alostar's shareholders

* State Bank Financial Corp -deal expected to be marginally dilutive to tangible book value per share with an earn-back period of less than one and a half years​

* State Bank Financial Corp -deal for price of 1 times Alostar's adjusted tangible book value as of last day of month before deal closing, currently estimated to be $196 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

