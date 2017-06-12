FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-State Street notifies U.S. Bank National Association it intends to exercise its option under terms of indenture, dated Dec 15, 1996
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 晚上8点50分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-State Street notifies U.S. Bank National Association it intends to exercise its option under terms of indenture, dated Dec 15, 1996

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - State Street Corp:

* State Street-on june 12, co notified U.S. Bank National Association it intends to exercise its option under terms of indenture, dated Dec 15, 1996

* State Street Corp - effective as of June 15, 2017, scheduled maturity date of debentures will be extended from June 15, 2037 to June 15, 2047

* State Street Corp - effective as of June 15, 2017, final repayment date of debentures will be extended from June 1, 2067 to June 1, 2077 Source text: (bit.ly/2sgMsFY) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below