BRIEF-State Street reports Q2 earnings per share of $1.53

July 26 (Reuters) - State Street Corp :

* State street reports second-quarter 2017 GAAP-basis EPS of $1.53 and roe of 12.6%

* Q2 earnings per share $1.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* State Street Corp - Q2 total expenses on operating basis $1,960 million versus $1,828 million last year

* State Street Corp - Qtrly total fee revenue on operating basis $ 2,324 ‍​ million versus $2,130 million last year

* Q2 total revenue $2,810 million versus $2,573 million last year

* State Street Corp - Qtrly total revenue on operating basis $ 2,941​ million versus $2,675 million last year

* Assets under management at Q2 end $2,606 billion versus $2,561 billion at Q1 end

* State Street Corp - Basel III Tier 1 Capital Ratio based on advanced approach as of quarter end 15.2 percent versus 14.4 percent as of Mar 31, 2017

* Q2 revenue view $2.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S