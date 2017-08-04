FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-State Street's shareholders file derivative complaint against co "demanding" that co take legal action against past, present officers, directors
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月4日 / 上午11点23分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-State Street's shareholders file derivative complaint against co "demanding" that co take legal action against past, present officers, directors

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - State Street Corp

* State Street- In July 2017, shareholder filed derivative complaint against co "demanding" that co take legal action against past, present officers, directors

* Says the complaint is regarding the recovery of alleged damages from the incorrect invoicing of certain expenses - SEC filing

* State street says the complaint is regarding the recovery of alleged damages from Jan 2016 settlement with SEC concerning Ohio public retirement plans

* State Street Corp - shareholder complaint also seeks that the company institute various corporate governance reforms Source text:[bit.ly/2wdds8Z] Further company coverage:

