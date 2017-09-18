FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Statoil and Eni award Hammerfest helicopter contract to Bristow
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日

BRIEF-Statoil and Eni award Hammerfest helicopter contract to Bristow

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Eni Spa

* Statoil and Eni have awarded bristow contract for one SAR helicopter, and one transport helicopter in Hammerfest

* Both are Sikorsky S-92 helicopters

* Each contract has a duration of five years with options to extend by up to three years

* The two helicopters will serve production, development and exploration operations in the Barents Sea for the two companies and for Statoil the contracts will be used in connection with the Johan Castberg field, pending an investment decision by the end of year

* The helicopters will also be used for drilling operations on the Snoehvit field, and in the company’s exploration operations in the Barents Sea. The contract will run from September 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2wAoRic Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

