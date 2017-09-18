BRIEF-Statoil and Eni award Hammerfest helicopter contract to Bristow

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Eni Spa

* Statoil and Eni have awarded bristow contract for one SAR helicopter, and one transport helicopter in Hammerfest

* Both are Sikorsky S-92 helicopters

* Each contract has a duration of five years with options to extend by up to three years

* The two helicopters will serve production, development and exploration operations in the Barents Sea for the two companies and for Statoil the contracts will be used in connection with the Johan Castberg field, pending an investment decision by the end of year

* The helicopters will also be used for drilling operations on the Snoehvit field, and in the company's exploration operations in the Barents Sea. The contract will run from September 2018