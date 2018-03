BRIEF-Statoil awards Seadrill's West Phoenix rig $38 mln contract

March 1 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa:

* ‍STATOIL AND ITS PARTNERS HAVE CONTRACTED WEST PHOENIX RIG FOR EXPLORATION DRILLING ON UK AND NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELVES FROM SUMMER OF 2018‍

* CONTRACT IS AWARDED TO TWO SEADRILL COMPANIES NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING UK LTD. AND NORTH ATLANTIC NORWAY​

* ‍RAGNFRID NORTH WELL HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF USD 19.5 MILLION, WHILE VALUE OF THREE WELLS ON UKCS IS ESTIMATED AT USD 18.5 MILLION​

* ‍FIGURES INCLUDE INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES SUCH AS FUEL, CASING RUNNING, REMOTELY OPERATED UNDERWATER VEHICLE (ROV), SLOP TREATMENT AND CUTTINGS HANDLING AS WELL AS MOBILISATION AND DEMOBILISATION​ Source text: [here ]

