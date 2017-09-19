FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expects Q3 adj EPS of $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 晚上10点06分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expects Q3 adj EPS of $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items

* Steel dynamics provides third quarter 2017 guidance and announces third quarter 2017 cash dividend

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 to $0.67 excluding items

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.65 including items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steel dynamics inc - ‍q3 eps guidance includes estimated charges of approximately $0.02 per diluted share, related to q3 debt refinancing activities​

* Steel dynamics inc - ‍q3 2017 profitability from company’s steel operations is expected to be similar to sequential q2 results​

* Steel Dynamics Inc - ‍company’s flat roll operations anticipate lower sequential earnings due to metal spread compression in q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below