1 个月前
BRIEF-Steel Dynamics structural & rail division increases production capability, diversifies product offerings
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 下午4点32分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Steel Dynamics structural & rail division increases production capability, diversifies product offerings

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc:

* Steel Dynamics structural and rail division increases production capability and diversifies product offerings

* Steel Dynamics Inc - $75 million expansion will utilize excess melting and casting capability

* Steel Dynamics Inc - ‍Upon completion of project, expansion is expected to add approximately 33 local jobs.​

* Structural and rail division project provides for annual production of 240,000 tons of reinforcing bar in various sizes

* Steel Dynamics Inc - Project is scheduled to be completed during Q4 2018

* Steel Dynamics - Project complements addition of 200,000 tons of reinforcing bar capacity at roanoke bar division, expected to begin at end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

