BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings Updates On Options Related To Confidentiality Agreement With Babcock & Wilcox

March 5 (Reuters) - STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS :

* STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS SAYS EXPLORING POTENTIAL OPTIONS WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX RELATED TO NEGOTIATING A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CO - SEC FILING

* STEEL PARTNERS - CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT RELATED TO STEEL HOLDINGS’ PRIOR PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALL SHARES OF BABCOCK & WILCOX NOT OWNED BY STEEL OR ITS UNITS

* STEEL PARTNERS SAYS EXPLORING POTENTIAL OPTIONS WITH BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES RELATED TO PARTICIPATING IN BABCOCK'S PROPOSED RIGHTS OFFERING Source text : ( bit.ly/2I7cHV8 ) Further company coverage: