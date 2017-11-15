BRIEF-Stein Mart Q3 loss per share $0.31

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc

* Stein Mart, Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 sales $285.4 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 6.9 percent

* Q3 loss per share $0.31

* Stein Mart - ‍operating with lower inventory is resulting in better merchandise margins from increased regular-priced selling and lower markdowns​

* Stein Mart Inc - expect progress co is making with business to be more apparent in q4​

* Stein Mart - about one-third of chain was directly impacted by closures or reduced hours as a result of hurricanes Harvey and Irma during q3

* Stein Mart Inc - ‍inventories were $311 million at end of Q3 of 2017 compared to $384 million at same time last year​