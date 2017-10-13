BRIEF-Stellus Capital Investment says entered senior secured revolving credit agreement

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Stellus Capital Investment Corp -
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - on Oct 11, co entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement dated as of October 10, 2017 - SEC filing
* Stellus Capital Investment- credit agreement provides for borrowings up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $140.0 million on a committed basis
* Stellus Capital Investment Corp - credit agreement has an accordion feature that allows company to increase aggregate commitments up to $195.0 million Source: (bit.ly/2gD3GH6) Further company coverage: