1 个月前
BRIEF-Stellwagen orders 12 Airbus C295 transport aircraft
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月21日 / 中午11点57分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Stellwagen orders 12 Airbus C295 transport aircraft

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Airbus:

* Aviation financier and lessor Stellwagen, a subsidiary of Acasta Enterprises, has signed a firm order for 12 Airbus C295 medium transport aircraft in the first sale to a leasing company achieved by Airbus Defence and Space

* Agreement includes options for a further 12 aircraft

* The C295 is a nine tonne capacity, ramp-equipped, medium transport and mission aircraft in-service with 28 operators in 25 countries

* Today's agreement takes firm orders for the type to 198 and the options would take the figure past 200, reconfirming its position as the market leader, adds Airbus in a statement

