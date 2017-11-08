FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Step Energy Services reports ‍Q3 EPS $0.46​
频道
专题
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：中美堪称“奇迹”的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国财经
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
深度分析
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 中午11点50分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Step Energy Services reports ‍Q3 EPS $0.46​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Step Energy Services Ltd

* Step Energy Services Ltd. reports record third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Step Energy Services Ltd qtrly ‍consolidated revenue of $175.5 million compared to $58.2 million​

* Step Energy Services Ltd qtrly ‍SHR $0.46​

* Step Energy Services Ltd - ‍step has expanded its 2017 capital program by $15 million, bringing revised capital program to $115 million​

* Step Energy Services Ltd - ‍“bookings into 2018 are supportive of an active Q1 and we have visibility to activity extending into Q2 of 2018”​

* Step Energy Services Ltd - ‍board has approved a 2018 capital program of $109 million​

* Step Energy Services Ltd - “‍continued increases in fracturing intensity have potential to extend undersupplied conditions through 2018”​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.29, revenue view C$162.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below