BRIEF-Stepan announces agreement to acquire a surfactant production facility

June 13 (Reuters) - Stepan Co

* Stepan announces agreement to acquire a surfactant production facility and a portion of its associated surfactant business in mexico

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.​

* Transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017 and is expected to have minimal impact on Stepan's 2017 financial results

* Through a subsidiary in Mexico, reported that it has reached an agreement with BASF Mexicana, S.A. DE C.V.