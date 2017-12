Dec 12 (Reuters) - Stepan Co:

* STEPAN SAYS ON DEC 8, SCOTT BEAMER, CFO, NOTIFIED CO HE INTENDS TO RESIGN - SEC FILING

* STEPAN CO - EFFECTIVE AS OF JAN 12, 2018, MATTHEW EAKEN WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO OF CO

* STEPAN CO - INTENDS TO CONDUCT SEARCH TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT CFO Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iXkpFU) Further company coverage: