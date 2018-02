Feb 22 (Reuters) - Stepan Co:

* STEPAN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND RECORD FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* CURRENT YEAR ADJUSTED NET INCOME EXCLUDES A $14.9 MILLION NET AFTER-TAX CHARGE RELATED TO NEW U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT LEGISLATION

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES $473.8 MILLION VERSUS $420.6 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72, REVENUE VIEW $458.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

