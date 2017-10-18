FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stericycle enters into settlement with plaintiffs
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月18日 / 上午10点49分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Stericycle enters into settlement with plaintiffs

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stericycle Inc:

* Stericycle says ‍on Oct 17, co entered into settlement with plaintiffs, counsel in a multidistrict litigation proceeding - SEC filing ​

* Stericycle Inc - litigation proceeding is ‍known as in Re: Stericycle, Inc., Steri-Safe contract litigation, case no. 1:13-CV-05795​

* Stericycle - ‍under terms of settlement, co will establish common fund of $295 million​

* Stericycle - common fund will be used for compensation to members of settlement class, among others Source text: (bit.ly/2zx9Dx2) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below