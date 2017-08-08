BRIEF-STERIS Plc reports Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.85‍​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - STERIS Plc

* STERIS Plc - Q1 earnings per share $0.68; Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.85; Q1 revenue $608 million versus $638.4 mln‍​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $597.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* STERIS Plc - ‍fiscal 2018 outlook confirmed, board authorized a $0.03 increase in its quarterly interim dividend to $0.31 per share​ - SEC filing

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.04, revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S