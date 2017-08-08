BRIEF-STERIS Plc reports Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.85‍​

1 分钟阅读
Aug 8 (Reuters) - STERIS Plc
* STERIS Plc - Q1 earnings per share $0.68; Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.85; Q1 revenue $608 million versus $638.4 mln
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $597.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* STERIS Plc - fiscal 2018 outlook confirmed, board authorized a $0.03 increase in its quarterly interim dividend to $0.31 per share - SEC filing
* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.04, revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2vJ2b2s] Further company coverage: