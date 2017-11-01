FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Steris Q2 earnings per share $0.75
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 中午11点53分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Steris Q2 earnings per share $0.75

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Steris Plc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94

* Steris Plc - ‍fiscal 2018 Q2 revenue as reported was $634.2 million compared with $646.4 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $628.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steris Plc - ‍expect to achieve our full year revenue and earnings targets for fiscal 2018, despite anticipated impact of recent hurricanes​

* Steris Plc - ‍fiscal 2018 outlook reconfirmed​ Source text: (bit.ly/2h1TgEx) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below