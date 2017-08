June 13 (Reuters) - Sterling Bancorp:

* Sterling Bancorp and Astoria Financial Corporation shareholders approve proposed merger

* Sterling Bancorp - sterling currently expects to complete merger in fourth calendar quarter of 2017

* Sterling Bancorp - more than 99pct of votes cast at meeting and more than 96pct of votes cast at Astoria's meeting were voted in favor of merger