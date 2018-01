Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sterling Resources Ltd:

* STERLING RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

* STERLING RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPROVED DEVELOPMENT BUDGET OF $30.6 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018

