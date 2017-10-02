BRIEF-Sterling Resources says is engaged in preliminary discussions regarding potential transaction with third party

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sterling Resources Ltd

* Sterling Resources says is engaged in preliminary discussions regarding potential transaction with third party involving potential reverse take-over of co

* Sterling Resources Ltd - no agreement has been reached and there is no assurance that discussions will continue

* Sterling Resources Ltd - board of directors of company has determined to delay declaration and payment of previously proposed second distribution

* Sterling Resources - management of co anticipates that discussions in relation to potential take-over transaction will be concluded by end of October