BRIEF-Steve Madden Posts Q4 EPS Of $0.43

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Steven Madden Ltd:

* STEVE MADDEN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES INITIAL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SALES AND EPS GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.60 TO $2.67

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 SALES ROSE 8.3 PERCENT TO $364.4 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 5.1 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PERCENT

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY HAS APPROVED INITIATION OF A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* STEVEN MADDEN - INITIAL QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE IS PAYABLE ON MARCH 29, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 12,

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48, REVENUE VIEW $364.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.73, REVENUE VIEW $1.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: