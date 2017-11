BRIEF-Steve Madden Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Steven Madden Ltd:

* Steve Madden announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.18 to $2.24

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.03 to $2.09

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 sales $441.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $441 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 3.8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 9 to 11 percent

* Steven Madden Ltd - ‍ “we expect that we will continue to face industry headwinds, and as a result, we are planning our business prudently”​

* Steven Madden Ltd - ‍ended quarter with 202 company-operated retail locations, including four internet stores​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.25, revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steven Madden Ltd - qtrly ‍gross margin was 37.6 pct as compared to 37.8 pct in same period last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: