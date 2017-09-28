BRIEF-Steven Cahillane named Kellogg Company CEO as John Bryant retires

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Steven A. Cahillane named Kellogg Company CEO as John A. Bryant retires

* Kellogg Co - ‍company reaffirms 2017 financial guidance​

* Kellogg Co - Cahillane most recently served as president and CEO of Nature’s Bounty co​

* Kellogg Co - ‍company confirmed that its transition out of direct store delivery remains on track​

* Kellogg Co - ‍Bryant will continue as executive chairman of board until March 15, 2018​

* Kellogg co - Cahillane will also join co's board of directors, effective Oct 2 2017​