BRIEF-Steven Cahillane named Kellogg Company CEO as John Bryant retires
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 下午12点39分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Steven Cahillane named Kellogg Company CEO as John Bryant retires

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co

* Steven A. Cahillane named Kellogg Company CEO as John A. Bryant retires

* Kellogg Co - ‍company reaffirms 2017 financial guidance​

* Kellogg Co - Cahillane most recently served as president and CEO of Nature’s Bounty co​

* Kellogg Co - ‍company confirmed that its transition out of direct store delivery remains on track​

* Kellogg Co - ‍Bryant will continue as executive chairman of board until March 15, 2018​

* Kellogg co - Cahillane will also join co’s board of directors, effective Oct 2 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

