Feb 22 (Reuters) - Stewardship Financial Corp:

* STEWARDSHIP FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 EARNINGS

* STEWARDSHIP FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.17​

* STEWARDSHIP FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY ‍SHR $0.01​

* STEWARDSHIP FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME $6.8 MILLION VERSUS $5.9 MILLION​