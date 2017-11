BRIEF-Stingray reports Q2 loss per share $0.07‍​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc

* Stingray reports second quarter 2018 results

* Stingray Digital Group Inc - Qtrly ‍revenues increased 24.7% to $30.6 million​

* Stingray Digital Group Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.07‍​

* Stingray Digital Group Inc - ‍Announced resignation of Francois-Charles Sirois as chairman​

* Stingray Digital Group Inc - ‍Sirois will continue to be a director of board​

* Stingray Digital - ‍Board unanimously resolved to appoint Mark Pathy as chairman, effective immediately​